Best bitcoin exchange

Trying to find the best cryptocurrency exchange many of us will make a kind of research to find out the best place to buy cryptocurrency. There are a lot of sites that offer us crypto exchange, but here is some questions. How long does it function, how many comments does it have, do they positive? All these questions are important for persons, who want to buy cryptocurrency, and this site will give you the answers.

eToro review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: 4.5 (2 votes)
Go to Etoro
eToro review
2 Binance review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: 5 (1 votes)
Go to Binance
Binance review
3 CEX.IO review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to CEX.IO
CEX.IO review
4 BTCmarkets review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to BTCmarkets
BTCmarkets review
5 Bit-Z review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: 5 (1 votes)
Go to Bit-Z
Bit-Z review
6 BitMEX review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: 3 (2 votes)
Go to BitMEX
BitMEX review
7 Bitpanda review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Bitpanda
Bitpanda review
8 BX.in.th review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to BX.in.th
BX.in.th review
9 Blockchain.info review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Blockchain.info
Blockchain.info review
10 Coinsquare review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Coinsquare
Coinsquare review
11 CoinATMRadar review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to CoinATMRadar
CoinATMRadar review
12 Cryptopia review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Cryptopia
Cryptopia review
13 Zebpay review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Zebpay
Zebpay review
14 Poloniex review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: 5 (1 votes)
Go to Poloniex
Poloniex review
15 BitFlyer review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to BitFlyer
BitFlyer review
16 Bitfinex review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Bitfinex
Bitfinex review
17 BitBay review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to BitBay
BitBay review
18 Exmo review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Exmo
Exmo review
19 Shapeshift review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Shapeshift
Shapeshift review
20 Paxful review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Paxful
Paxful review
21 Bitcoin.de review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Bitcoin.de
Bitcoin.de review
22 OKEx review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to OKEx
OKEx review
23 LocalBitcoins review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to LocalBitcoins
LocalBitcoins review
24 Coinexchange.io review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Coinexchange.io
Coinexchange.io review
25 Bisq review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Bisq
Bisq review
26 GDAX review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to GDAX
GDAX review
27 Luno review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Luno
Luno review
28 Yobit review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Yobit
Yobit review
29 Coinmama review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Coinmama
Coinmama review
30 QuadrigaCX review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to QuadrigaCX
QuadrigaCX review
31 Binarycent review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Binarycent
Binarycent review
32 Changelly review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Changelly
Changelly review
33 KuCoin review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to KuCoin
KuCoin review
34 Gemini review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Gemini
Gemini review
35 IndaCoin review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to IndaCoin
IndaCoin review
36 HitBTC review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to HitBTC
HitBTC review
37 Coinbase review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Coinbase
Coinbase review
38 Gate.io review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Gate.io
Gate.io review
39 Bithumb review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Bithumb
Bithumb review
40 Bitcoin.co.id review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Bitcoin.co.id
Bitcoin.co.id review
41 Bitstamp review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Bitstamp
Bitstamp review
42 Liqui review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Liqui
Liqui review
43 Kraken review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Kraken
Kraken review
44 Bitso review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Bitso
Bitso review
45 Bittrex review
Bank Transfer
Credit Card
Debit Card
Cryptocurrency
Paypal
Cash
Altcoins
BTC
BCH
ETH
LTC
DASH
ETC
XRP
User Rating: Be the first one!
Go to Bittrex
Bittrex review

Best cryptocurrency exchange

Bitcoin exchange place, in other words, bitcoin trading platform, should show us available currency pairs, possible altcoin exchange, and the tips how to buy cryptocurrency. However, the best coin exchange sites were gathered here, so you can see where to buy cryptocurrency in best bitcoin exchange a couple seconds using currencies from all over the world.

How to buy cryptocurrency

Bitcoin mining isn’t a business for everyone, but everyone can trade it by using top cryptocurrency exchanges. So, if you want to find the best place to buy bitcoin, this site will help you to find where best bitcoin exchanges are made clearly. Here you also can read real recalls from real people about different cryptocurrency exchanges. If you worry about your cryptocurrency, we will tell you which one exchange should be trusted.

Bitcoin exchanges

Unfortunately, some exchanges are unconfident and we don’t want you to have deal with bad ones. People should know which exchanges can be trusted. That’s why this site represents you a lot of exchanges. With our help you will chose a really good one.

Best place to buy bitcoin

Safety – this is all that everyone desires. The most reliable way to store cryptocurrency is a cold offline wallet (cold storage), which is created on a computer without access to the Internet. However, the simplest and most affordable options for cryptocurrency exchange are purses or directly on the exchange site. That’s why only the best bitcoin exchange platforms should be trusted.

Where to buy cryptocurrency

On most such sites it's enough to register and put money into your account (top up the balance). But now, in addition to bitcoin, there are a large number of other cryptocurrencies (more than 1000). So now, with the help of this site, it isn’t a problem to find good site with the best crypto exchange rate.

Bitcoin trading platform

Instead of buying cryptocurrency on the Internet, you can buy bitcoins in a quite real crypto ATM - almost usual ATMs, but for operations with cryptocurrency. However, the best place to buy bitcoin is still bitcoin trading platform. They are suitable for most transactions, quite safe, and there are hundreds of them. So, if you are looking for the best cryptocurrency exchange 2018 our services will help you with your trading.

